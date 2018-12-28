One militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama district

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Banderpora-Rinzipora area of Awantipora on Friday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant was killed, the official said.

He sad the slain militant has been identified as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of Qoil area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:04 IST