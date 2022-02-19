Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, one terrorist killed

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter that began at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

The Kashmir Zone Police said a search operation was underway.

#UPDATE Shopian Encounter | 1 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police#JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

“Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said.

This is a developing story.

