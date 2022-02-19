Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, one terrorist killed
- Police said the encounter was conducted at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 09:28 AM IST
At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter that began at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.
The Kashmir Zone Police said a search operation was underway.
“Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said.
This is a developing story.
Topics