Encounter underway in Kashmir's Kulgam, day after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Security forces are on high alert after Tuesday's deadly Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

A day after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district on Wednesday.

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 23, 2025. (REUTERS)
An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

The encounter began during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by security forces in Tangmarg area of Kulgam, following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Police officials said the exchange of fire started after the terrorists opened fire on the personnel. No casualties have been reported so far, and more details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Baramulla district.

Security forces remain on high alert following Tuesday’s deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

With PTI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
