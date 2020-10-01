e-paper
Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy, says BJP MP Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas’ virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
BJP MP Suresh Prabhu
BJP MP Suresh Prabhu(PTI photo)
         

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas' virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy.

“We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance their renewable energy strategies considering national circumstances, needs and priorities for implementation and encourage increased investment and financing in renewable energy production,” Prabhu wrote on Twitter after attending the second day of the G20 Sherpas’ virtual meeting.

“Took part in the Third G20 Sherpas’ Virtual Meeting, under the presidency of Saudi Arabia on 2nd marathon day attended by more than 30 participants including 20 countries along with many other organisations,” he said.

He further said that the world is faced by the growing challenge of water shortage and water resource management has become the need of the hour.

“When the world is faced by the growing challenge of water shortage, water resource management has become the need of the hour. We must focus on strengthened mechanisms for Zoonosis control, in line with the One Health approach.”

The third G20 Sherpa Meeting is being held under Saudi Arabia’s presidency, with participation from G20 members, invited countries, and international and regional organizations.

G20 Sherpas have already met under the Saudi presidency to address the Covid-19 pandemic. More meetings are expected to take place in preparation for the 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held virtually from November 21 to 22.

