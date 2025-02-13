‘Encouraging anti-national activities’: JP Nadda on Opposition's Rajya Sabha walkout

Rajya Sabha's Leader of the House, Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Thursday, described the opposition's walkout from the House as a "medium to encourage anti-national activities." **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2025_000117A)

Nadda remarked at the start of the Question Hour, and shortly after the Congress-led opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha.

"Their behaviour was unfortunate and irresponsible and needs to be condemned. This is their politics of appeasement and this is being done to waken the country," the union health minister charged.

“Some people are trying to fight the Indian state and break the country,” the ruling BJP's national president added, referring to a statement from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Further, Nadda suggested that the opposition's walkout be put on record, and called it an ‘expression and promotion of anti-national activities.’

“The Congress party and the opposition are trying to strengthen the hands of those who are trying to weaken and disintegrate the country,” he remarked.

Also, the Union minister praised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairperson, for his ‘magnanimity’ by handling the uproar ‘very patiently.’

However, Dhankhar said he took a ‘serious view’ of the members who rushed into the well of the House, during the opposition's protest against the tabling of the joint parliamentary committee report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Vice President noted that action will be taken as per the legal norms.

Earlier, during the uproar, Dhankhar had named three MPs - Samirul Islam and Nadimul Haque of the Trinamool Congress, and DMK's M Mohamed Abdulla - for creating ‘chaos and disruption in the House.’

(With PTI inputs)