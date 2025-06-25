Enemy surrendered in 22 minutes: PM on Op Sindoor

India’s military forced the enemy to surrender in 22 minutes using weapons made in India during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, further emphasising that last month’s military operation against Pakistan projected India’s stringent policy against terrorism to the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the centenary celebration meeting of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. (PTI)

Speaking at an event marking the centenary celebration of the historic meeting between social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said the recent military operation showcased the strength of Indian-made weapons and the decisiveness of the country’s armed forces.

“The world has recently witnessed India’s capacity. Operation Sindoor has clarified India’s stringent policy against terrorism. We showcased that there is no place safe for those who shed the blood of Indians,” PM Modi said at the event held at Vigyan Bhawan in the Capital, adding that India now takes every step guided solely by its national interest.

Emphasising India’s move towards self-reliance in defence, Modi said the country has significantly reduced its strategic dependence on foreign powers. “Its impact was visible during Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers forced the enemy to surrender within 22 minutes using weapons made in India,” he said. He expressed hope that Indian-made weapons would become globally influential in the years to come.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 when the military hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing more than 100 terrorists; it was New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people. The operation triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with drones, missiles and long-range weapons before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

Reflecting on the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru, PM Modi noted how the social reformer’s values have shaped the vision of his government and guided India’s role on the global stage. He pointed to the guiding principles behind India’s international initiatives, including “One Earth, One Health”, “One Sun, One Earth, One Grid” and “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

“Sree Narayana Guru envisioned a society that is away from discrimination. I am satisfied to mention that the country is ending every scope of discrimination following the saturation approach,” Modi said on Tuesday, as he reiterated his government’s commitment to uplifting the marginalised.

Modi added that he often reflects on the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru when making key decisions for the benefit of society’s most deprived segments. “If you recall the situation, 10-11 years from now, people were forced to live in poor conditions decades after Independence…Crores of people lost hope of living a better life. How would the country have developed under such conditions? Therefore, we inculcated sensitivity in the thoughts of the government and took the resolution of service,” he said.

Drawing connections between Sree Narayana Guru’s advocacy for women’s rights and his government’s initiatives on women-led development, Modi cited recent reforms that enabled women’s access to previously restricted spaces. “From sports to space, daughters are making the country proud. Every section of society is contributing to Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he added.

The centenary event commemorated the meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, which took place at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala on March 12, 1925. The historic conversation between the two eminent personalities touched on pivotal social and political issues such as the Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, the abolition of untouchability and the upliftment of the downtrodden, a government statement said.

“A historic incident which not only showed a new direction to our freedom movement, but also gave a solid meaning to the goal of Independence and the dream of an independent India. 100 years ago, the meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi is inspiring and relevant even today,” Modi said.