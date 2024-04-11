Enforcement Directorate seeks arrest warrant against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. The court has listed the matter for April 18 as the probe agency sought some time to file documents supporting its application. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (PTI)

“Fresh application for issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrant against Amanatullah Khan has been received from the Bail and Filing Section. It is being checked and registered as per rules SPP (special public prosecutor) for ED seeks some time to file certain documents in support of the application. Heard. As requested, put up for consideration on April 18, 2024,” Special Judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue court said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge sheet against four people in the case, including three alleged associates of the Okhla MLA.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a Delhi court issued a summons to Khan to appear before it on April 20 after the ED moved an application seeking initiation of trial against the Okhla MLA for not complying with the summons by the central agency. According to ED, Khan had not adhered to the summons issued to him for questioning on January 23, January 31, February 9, February 19, February 26, and March 4.

What is the Delhi Waqf Board case?

The ED began the probe into a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case registered in 2016. The CBI accused Khan - who was the chairperson of the board back then - of illegally appointing various people to the Delhi Waqf Board against non-sanctioned and non-existent vacancies, which allegedly caused financial loss to the Delhi government and illegal gains to himself. He was also accused of illegally leasing out Waqf Board properties.

Following this, the ED pressed charges of money laundering against the Okhla MLA after it conducted raids on the premises linked to him last year. According to the probe agency, several “incriminating” materials in the form of physical and digital evidence were seized during its searches, indicating Khan's alleged involvement in the offence of money laundering.

Earlier, Khan approached the Delhi high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court dismissed his plea.

(With inputs from agencies)