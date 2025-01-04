Enrolment in 40 PM SHRI schools rises by 75.8% after joining central scheme

NEW DELHI: The number of students enrolled in 40 PM SHRI schools (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme) has increased by 75.80%, after becoming part of the central scheme compared to their status as state government schools in 2020-21, according to a survey by the union ministry of education (MoE) . The percentage increase in enrolment in the surveyed PM SHRI schools ranged from 49.2% to 295.3% (HT File)

The survey was conducted across 28 districts in five states showed a rise from 14,258 to 25,065 in 2020-21

“A maximum of 26 PM SHRI schools from Rajasthan were included in the survey, followed by nine from Tripura, three from Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya. The percentage increase in enrolment in the surveyed PM SHRI schools ranged from 49.2% to 295.3%,” said an education ministry official.

Among the 40 PM SHRI schools surveyed, Phungyar Higher Secondary School in Manipur recorded the highest increase in enrolment, with student numbers rising from 173 in 2020-21 to 684 in 2023-24—a staggering 295.3% increase.

It was followed by Kanchanpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in Tripura, which saw a 214.9% surge, with enrolment growing from 248 to 781 students.

Mahatma Gandhi Government (English Medium) School in Jaipur saw a 136.7% increase, with enrolment rising from 215 to 509 students during the same period.

Among the surveyed schools, Tripura Khowai Moharchhara Higher Secondary School recorded the lowest increase, with a 49.2% rise in student enrolment, growing from 465 to 694.

The PM SHRI initiative, launched in September 2022, aims to transform 14,500 government schools into model institutions. This centrally sponsored scheme follows a 60:40 funding model between the Centre and the states.

The ministry of education said that there are 12,079 PM SHRI schools across the country, including 829 in Madhya Pradesh, 734 in Rajasthan, 116 in Manipur, and 68 each in Meghalaya and Tripura. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal are yet to implement the PM SHRI scheme.