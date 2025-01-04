Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enrolment in 40 PM SHRI schools rises by 75.8% after joining central scheme

BySanjay Maurya
Jan 04, 2025 03:02 PM IST

The survey conducted across 28 districts in five states showed a rise from 14,258 to 25,065 in 2020-21

NEW DELHI: The number of students enrolled in 40 PM SHRI schools (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme) has increased by 75.80%, after becoming part of the central scheme compared to their status as state government schools in 2020-21, according to a survey by the union ministry of education (MoE) .

The percentage increase in enrolment in the surveyed PM SHRI schools ranged from 49.2% to 295.3% (HT File)
The percentage increase in enrolment in the surveyed PM SHRI schools ranged from 49.2% to 295.3% (HT File)

The survey was conducted across 28 districts in five states showed a rise from 14,258 to 25,065 in 2020-21

“A maximum of 26 PM SHRI schools from Rajasthan were included in the survey, followed by nine from Tripura, three from Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya. The percentage increase in enrolment in the surveyed PM SHRI schools ranged from 49.2% to 295.3%,” said an education ministry official.

Among the 40 PM SHRI schools surveyed, Phungyar Higher Secondary School in Manipur recorded the highest increase in enrolment, with student numbers rising from 173 in 2020-21 to 684 in 2023-24—a staggering 295.3% increase.

It was followed by Kanchanpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in Tripura, which saw a 214.9% surge, with enrolment growing from 248 to 781 students.

Mahatma Gandhi Government (English Medium) School in Jaipur saw a 136.7% increase, with enrolment rising from 215 to 509 students during the same period.

Among the surveyed schools, Tripura Khowai Moharchhara Higher Secondary School recorded the lowest increase, with a 49.2% rise in student enrolment, growing from 465 to 694.

Also Read: PM SHRI: Centre sanctions funds to Punjab for upgrading 233 schools

The PM SHRI initiative, launched in September 2022, aims to transform 14,500 government schools into model institutions. This centrally sponsored scheme follows a 60:40 funding model between the Centre and the states.

The ministry of education said that there are 12,079 PM SHRI schools across the country, including 829 in Madhya Pradesh, 734 in Rajasthan, 116 in Manipur, and 68 each in Meghalaya and Tripura. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal are yet to implement the PM SHRI scheme.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On