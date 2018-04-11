Ensure benefits of govt schemes reach poor: PM Modi to BJP MPs, MLAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP lawmakers to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach poor and farmers in villages, a party release said. The PM has prescribed a 8-point action plan beginning with the April 12 hunger strike against Parliament disruption and followed by the party plan to connect with Dalits on April 14 – Ambedkar’s birth anniversary through the gram swaraj campaign.

Modi spoke to BJP MPs and MLAs through audio-bridge and listed out a series of events that the party will undertake during Gram Swaraj Abhiyan between April 14 and May 5. The programme will launch with BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, on which PM Modi will be in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur to take part in the launch of the his scheme to provide health cover to about 50 crore people, the release said.

The PM would now re-connect with the party lawmakers through a video conferencing on April 22. “It was great to talk to Modiji, the leader whom the world looks up to. It was a great feeling to receive a call from him,” said Brajesh Prajapati, the BJP MLA from Tindwari assembly segment. Prajapati was among several BJP lawmakers to have received Modi’s call that came at 11.05 pm during which the PM also took three queries from party lawmakers from various parts of the country including Maharashtra.

From April 14 to May 5 the Uttar Pradesh BJP has already decided to launch a door to door campaign. Free gas connections will be distributed at ‘LPG panchayats’ in different villages on 20 April. April 24 will be observed as Panchayati Raj Diwas and PM Modi will be in Jabalpur to address a event. Under Gram Shakti Abhiyan on April 28, BJP leaders will enroll BPL families in a scheme for free power connection poor and LED bulbs will be distributed.

April 30 will be observed as Ayushman Bharat day to popularize the recently announced health care scheme, also known as Modicare.