'Entitled to make mistakes': Sam Pitroda contradicts Congress colleague Jairam Ramesh

A day after being reinstated as the chief of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda on Thursday reacted to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's claim that the former had assured the leadership that he would not leave any room for controversies, saying it was not the party's view. Sam Pitroda(PTI file photo)

Sam Pitroda – who was forced to resign on May 8 over the political storm triggered by a spate of controversial remarks amid the Lok Sabha elections – said what Jairam Ramesh said was “Jairam's view”, not the party's take on the matter.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Sam Pitroda, a close confidant of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, said he is entitled to make mistakes.

“The Congress is not saying that. Jairam is saying that. What Jairam says is Jairam's view, it is not necessarily the party's view. It is okay for Jairam to say that and I respect it. I have to do what I have to do. In the process, I am entitled to make mistakes,” he told NDTV.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sam Pitroda had triggered a massive political controversy with his remark on the United States' inheritance tax. The BJP latched on to Pitroda's remark, claiming the Congress wanted to snatch away the people's hard-earned wealth.

Also read: Sam Pitroda returns: BJP claims hypocrisy after Congress's ‘no controversy’ promise

Pitroda told the channel that he wasn't proposing an inheritance tax.

He also explained his remark in which he had said those from the northeast appear like the Chinese, saying it was his way of saying “how diverse we are".

He said there was nothing racial in saying that "we came from Africa".

Also read: Sam Pitroda’s reappointment implies Cong endorses his ‘unsavory’ remarks: BJP

After Sam Pitroda's reinstatement, Jairam Ramesh said he was appointed on the assurance that he would not leave room for such controversies in the future.

"During the recent election campaign, Sam Pitroda had made some statements and comments that were unacceptable to the Indian National Congress. By mutual consent, he stepped down as Chairman of the Overseas Indian Congress. Subsequently, he clarified the context in which statements were made and how they were later distorted by the Modi campaign," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The Congress President has reappointed him on the assurance that he will not in future leave room for such controversies to arise," he added.

The BJP sharply reacted to the Congress's move, saying removing Pitroda was just a poll gimmick.