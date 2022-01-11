Environment ministry clears tiger safari at Madhav National Park

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government is going to develop a tiger safari facility at Madhav National Park, Shivpuri, after the Ministry of Environment and Forest approved the proposal, said a senior officer of the forest department.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed gratitude for the approval. In a tweet, Scindia said, “Extending gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Shivpuri to union labour and environment minister Bhupender Yadav for the gift of tiger safari to Madhav National Park in Shivpuri on my request. This will not only provide employment to the youth but will also increase tourism in Madhav National Park in future.”

Scindia met Yadav in August this year and sought his ministry’s approval for developing a tiger safari in Madhav National Park. The park’s additional director Anil Soni confirmed that the central government has approved tiger safari in Madhav National Park.

“An enclosure of about 5 to 10 hectares will be developed in Madhav National Park on the lines of Ghorela enclosure of Kanha Tiger Reserve for soft release of the tiger. A similar enclosure of about 25 hectares will also be built for breeding and increasing the prey base. The tigers from Kanha and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves will be shifted to tiger safari,” Soni said.

The national park staff will be trained at Panna Tiger Reserve, where tigers were successfully reintroducted in 2010.

In Shivpuri, the last tiger was seen in 1996. In 1998, a tiger safari project was proposed. Madhya Pradesh state government will develop another tiger safari near the hill station of Panchmarhi where tigers from Satpura Tiger Reserve will be shifted.

(with inputs from Ranjeet Gupta)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON