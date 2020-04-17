e-paper
EPFO withdrawals cross Rs 900 crore

EPFO withdrawals cross Rs 900 crore

In just 15 days, country’s largest pension fund manager EPFO has disbursed an amount of Rs 946.49 crore and processed 3.3 lakh claims for voluntary withdrawals, underlining a rush for liquidity among the salaried class.

Apr 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since the program started, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing an amount of Rs 946.49 crore.
Since the program started, Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing an amount of Rs 946.49 crore.
         

In just 15 days, country’s largest pension fund manager EPFO has disbursed an amount of Rs 946.49 crore and processed 3.3 lakh claims for voluntary withdrawals, underlining a rush for liquidity among the salaried class.

On March 28, the EPFO opened a special window for withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package to provide a timely relief to the working class of the nation.

Since the program started, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing an amount of Rs 946.49 crore, said an official note. In addition, Rs 284 crore have been distributed by the exempted PF Trusts under this scheme, notable among them being TCS.

india-news