Equipment, $1 million Covid-19 aid sent to India via Red Cross: China

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the roll-out of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19,” he said in another tweet.

India has so far rebuffed offers of Covid-19-related assistance from only two – countries – Pakistan and China – and the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the government has no role in transfers of equipment and aid between the Indian Red Cross Society and the Red Cross in another country. “The government has no say in equipment or aid provided by the Chinese Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross. As things stand, there has been no formal response to China’s offer of assistance,” one of the people cited above said.

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the roll-out of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support. Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. “RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19,” he said in another tweet. India has so far rebuffed offers of Covid-19-related assistance from only two – countries – Pakistan and China – and the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the government has no role in transfers of equipment and aid between the Indian Red Cross Society and the Red Cross in another country. “The government has no say in equipment or aid provided by the Chinese Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross. As things stand, there has been no formal response to China’s offer of assistance,” one of the people cited above said.