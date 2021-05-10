Home / India News / Equipment, $1 million Covid-19 aid sent to India via Red Cross: China
india news

Equipment, $1 million Covid-19 aid sent to India via Red Cross: China

Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:52 AM IST
“RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19,” Ambassador Sun Weidong tweeted.(Twitter/@China_Amb_India)

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the roll-out of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19,” he said in another tweet.

India has so far rebuffed offers of Covid-19-related assistance from only two – countries – Pakistan and China – and the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the government has no role in transfers of equipment and aid between the Indian Red Cross Society and the Red Cross in another country. “The government has no say in equipment or aid provided by the Chinese Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross. As things stand, there has been no formal response to China’s offer of assistance,” one of the people cited above said.

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the roll-out of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19,” he said in another tweet.

India has so far rebuffed offers of Covid-19-related assistance from only two – countries – Pakistan and China – and the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the government has no role in transfers of equipment and aid between the Indian Red Cross Society and the Red Cross in another country. “The government has no say in equipment or aid provided by the Chinese Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross. As things stand, there has been no formal response to China’s offer of assistance,” one of the people cited above said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19 coronavirus sun weidong
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP