‘Time for my Bollywood debut’, US envoy wonders after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Newly appointed ambassador of the United States to India Eric Garcetti had a starstruck moment as he met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai and talked on Bollywood and its “huge cultural impact” around the world.

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti with Shah Rukh Khan.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," the US envoy said in a tweet.

Eric Garcetti also shared pictures with the Bollywoods actor. In one, he was seen posing for the camera alongwith Shahrukh Khan and in another, the envoy holds a yellow colour football in hand while he is surrounded by Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a full-sleeve black t-shirt paired with black pant and a golf cap. The envoy's Mumbai visit comes a day after he visited 'Sabarmati Ashram' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Last week, the US ambassador and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

Eric Garcetti had then said in a video message, "The world's oldest and largest democracies, two nations that believe in our hearts about the power of people, have a great chapter to write together in the years ahead. India's partnership is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And I'm excited to work with you to ensure we advance this defining relationship of the 21st century. Together, we will address global health challenges, confront climate change, and deliver the next generation of critical and emerging technologies to improve the lives of our people. I couldn't be more excited to be here in India and to make this our new home and to work alongside you. Together we will show the world how the United States and India are better together.," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail