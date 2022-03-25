Eshwarappa’s remarks on RSS stir fresh controversy in Karnataka

Karnataka minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday courted a fresh controversy, stating that members of other faiths will soon have to associate themselves with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- the ideological parent of the BJP.

“Today or tomorrow, all Muslims and Christians in the country, someday in the future will associate with the RSS,” Eshwarappa, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, said at the ongoing budget session of the Karnataka legislature.

The statements came after assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri remarked that a day would come when opposition parties will also refer to the BJP’s ideological parent as “Our RSS”.

The controversial remarks were in response to scathing attacks made by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah in his speech to highlight the growing discrimination under the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state.

“Personal relations are important but then comes party differences - BJP, RSS, Congress and others,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Speaker was quick to respond as to why the leader was feeling troubled by “Our RSS”.

“What else, if not our RSS? Yes, it is Our RSS (and) RSS is ours,” Kageri said, adding that someday in the future even the Congress would have to say the same.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislator, questioned how the Speaker could make such a remark “sitting on that chair”.

Taking objection to the Speaker’s statement, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, pointing out that he had spoken from the Chair about constitutional values during a debate on constitution last year, said, “You had then claimed you are for Constitution, now you are saying that you are in favour of RSS.”

It is not the first time that the Speaker, expected to be apolitical, has courted controversy with partisan remark.

R Ashok, Karnataka’s Minister for Revenue said: “Our country’s President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister are all from RSS, everyone has to accept it now (and) it is our good fortune.”

Siddaramaiah was pointing out the partial nature of the BJP with their compensations for those killed where Harsha (in Shivamogga) was paid ₹25 lakh while a person belonging to the ST community (Dinesh) was paid only ₹4 lakh.

“It is the people’s money you are giving,” he said.

Siddaramaiah pointed to another incident where a rightwing worker was not even charged for murdering a Muslim man.

“I have no problem if you gave Harsha ₹25 lakh, but why not give the same compensation to others also,” he said.

The leader of the opposition added that compensation depended on who the killer was. Harsha was a Bajarang Dal worker and Dinesh was killed by a Bajarang Dal worker.