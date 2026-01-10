Estranged cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule share dais for 1st time since NCP split, release Pune civic polls manifesto

Over two years after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split into two factions, estranged cousins Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar on Saturday shared stage as the two jointly launched the manifesto for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections. Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar at the launch of manifesto (HT Photos )

NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Sule, the working president of breakaway action NCP (SP), shared the dais at a joint press conference, signalling growing proximity between the two factions after Ajit in July 2023 drifted away from his uncle Sharad's NCP to join the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, earlier announced to contest the civic body elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together, which are among the 29 local bodies in Maharashtra going to polls on January 15.

Sule and other NCP (SP) leaders, who had largely remained absent from the campaign so far, were present at the release of the manifesto, PTI reported.