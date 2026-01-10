Estranged cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule share dais for 1st time since NCP split, release Pune civic polls manifesto
Ajit Pawar earlier hinted that the alliance could come together permanently underlining that there are no “permanent enemies” in politics.
Over two years after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split into two factions, estranged cousins Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar on Saturday shared stage as the two jointly launched the manifesto for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections.
Also read: New face of Iran stir: What's behind ‘iconic’ images of women lighting cigarettes with Khamenei's burning photos
NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Sule, the working president of breakaway action NCP (SP), shared the dais at a joint press conference, signalling growing proximity between the two factions after Ajit in July 2023 drifted away from his uncle Sharad's NCP to join the Eknath Shinde-led government.
The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, earlier announced to contest the civic body elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together, which are among the 29 local bodies in Maharashtra going to polls on January 15.
Also read: 'Difference between truth and hope': Why Owaisi blamed Congress for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's jail without trial
Sule and other NCP (SP) leaders, who had largely remained absent from the campaign so far, were present at the release of the manifesto, PTI reported.
What Ajit Pawar said at manifesto launch
Ajit said the manifesto focuses on key civic issues in Pune. The poll document assures tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.
Also read: Operation Sindoor fallout pushed Pakistan into constitutional, military reset: CDS
He said the manifesto also proposes free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students, PTI news agency reported.
Pawar reunion soon?
Ajit on Thursday hinted that the alliance could come together permanently after the ongoing municipal elections, underlining that there are no “permanent enemies” in politics.
“As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks, seat-sharing, campaign planning, and the actual campaigning. There is no time to discuss these issues right now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “But since both factions have come together in some places, the workers of both parties are very happy. One thing is clear—there are no permanent enemies in politics.”