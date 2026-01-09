Maharashtra Election Commission declares public holiday on Jan 15 for civic poll voting

Ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls, the State Election Commission on Friday announced a public holiday for January 15 in areas under 29 municipal corporations where polling will be held. Polling officials in Thane take part in a training session on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) election, (PTI)

The public holiday will be applicable to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies, news agency PTI reported.

The commission also informed that preparations related to the polls, including the readiness of EVMs (electronic voting machines), have been completed. It urged citizens to take part in the democratic process.

State election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare reportedly issued instructions that an adequate number of polling and counting personnel should be appointed along with proper training. He also warned that strict action will be taken against those who skip the training.

These instructions were issued during a poll review meeting on January 6 and 7, attended by commission secretary Suresh Kakani, inspector-general of police Manojkumar Sharma, along with municipal commissioners, police commissioners and district superintendents of police of all 29 municipal corporations.

Officials have been instructed to ensure smooth conduct of the polling and counting, to avoid inconvenience to the voters and familiarise the staff with arrangements at the polling stations.

The civic polls are scheduled to take place across several cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Jalgaon and Dhule, among others.

As per officials, priority will be given at polling stations to the senior citizens, persons with disabilities, lone parents with children, pregnant women and other vulnerable sections of voters. Polling stations will also have reliable electricity, clean drinking water, toilet facilities and ramps to avoid inconvenience to the voters.

Poll commission secretary Suresh Kakani informed that the campaign period for the civic polls ends at 5.30 pm on January 13, following which no election-related advertisements may be published or broadcast in electronic, print or any other media, the report said.

He also said that no pre-certification or permission will be given for paid print advertisements after the close of campaigning.