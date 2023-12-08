Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha amid ‘revenge’ charge

New Delhi: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on Friday tabled its report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, in the lower house of the Parliament. The panel's chief, BJP MP Vijay Sonkar, tabled the report. New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives during the Winter session of Parliament.(PTI)

Soon after the tabling of the controversial report, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for two hours amid ruckus in the House.

The panel has reportedly recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the charge that she asked businessman Darshan Hiranandani's questions using her parliamentary portal in exchange for bribes.

Moitra has admitted that she shared her credentials with the businessman but the questions asked were hers. She has said she used the businessman's staff to type out her questions on the portal. She has denied having accepted any bribes or violating any parliamentary rules.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the report in the House.

The ruling BJP claims that Mahua Moitra had jeopardised national security by sharing her login password with Hiranandani.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said there shouldn't be politics when it comes to national security.

"There should be no politics over this...Action should be taken against someone who puts questions over national security. Otherwise, Members of Parliament who represent 140 crore people of the country will be questionable. We want the decision to be taken at the earliest and action to be taken," she said today.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP government of practicing what he called "revenge politics".

"The issue is going on for a long time...It is putting the wrong message across the nation. Why does this government do revenge politics? PM Modi talks well but I don't understand why's there so much difference in his speech and actions...What was such a huge mistake that suspension from the house was needed? Can they not ask her in the House in front of everyone...It appears to be a dictatorship," he said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the report was the government's "misadventure".

"If they indulge in this misadventure, all I can say is that they are going to add 50,000 extra votes to Mahua in re-election in 2024...I don't think it has been a fair and equitable procedure...We want her to continue in the Parliament. This is a normal style of the BJP to silence voices against it, this is yet another attempt. Of course, we are opposing it," he said.

Mahua Moitra had appeared before the panel in November. The meeting, however, ended up being a slugfest with her alleging that Sonkar asked her unethical questions of personal nature. Sonkar claimed she used unparliamentary words against him and the panel.

Her party has said that if she is expelled from the Parliament, she will be back after winning the byelections by bigger margin.

With inputs from PTI, ANI