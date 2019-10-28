EU delegation meets PM Modi and NSA Ajit Doval, to visit J&K tomorrow

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:57 IST

A delegation of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday ahead of its visit to the Kashmir Valley on October 29.

The MEPs discussed with Modi the situation in Kashmir after the centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. People familiar with developments said this was not an official visit of the European Parliament. The Parliament Secretariat or the EU Delegation have not been involved with the organisation of the visit. “Members of the European Parliament are travelling in their private capacity,” a person said.

The delegation, which also met NSA Ajit Doval, will visit Kashmir on Tuesday, government sources told news agency ANI. The MEPs will also meet vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

On August 5, the Centre decided to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories after the abrogation of Article 370, and restrictions were imposed in the Valley.

PM Modi tweeted and thanked the parliamentarians for giving importance to their relationship with India. The visit should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region, he said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:49 IST