Europe at centre of India’s next round of diplomatic trysts

Europe will be in sharp focus in India’s diplomatic calendar over the next few weeks, with high-profile visits expected by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Union (EU) leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron, people familiar with the matter said. India is set to be German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first destination in Asia, with Merz expected to travel to the country from January 11 (AFP)

The visits will come at a time when India and the EU are engaged in hectic negotiations to finalise a much-anticipated free trade agreement (FTA) and India is contending with a dramatic downslide in its relations with the US over the Trump administration’s trade and tariff policies. Several key EU members are also looking to bolster their relations with India amid their intense competition with China.

India is set to be the German Chancellor’s first destination in Asia, with Merz expected to travel to the country from January 11, the people said on condition of anonymity. Apart from meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on January 12, Merz will travel to Bengaluru, where Germany has made significant investments in sectors such as technology, automobiles, engineering and green energy.

“This is Merz’s first visit to Asia, and by choosing India he has signalled the importance attached by Berlin to relations with New Delhi,” one of the people said, noting that the German leader had initially planned to visit the country last year.

Modi and Merz will take stock of the bilateral strategic partnership and focus on intensifying cooperation in trade, investment, technology, mobility, defence and security, and innovation, the external affairs ministry said late on Monday while announcing the German leader’s visit. They will also engage with business and industry leaders and discuss regional and global issues.

Germany said last year it has made investment commitments worth €1.3 billion (about ₹13,000 crore) in India as part of the bilateral Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. This covers concessional loans for sustainable urban development and green urban mobility, including a €340-million loan for the Metro Yellow Line in Bengaluru.

Later in January, European Commission President Von der Leyen and European Council President Costa are expected to travel to India to be chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and a meeting with Modi the following day. The visit is expected to be capped by the conclusion of the India-EU FTA, with both sides engaged in continuous dialogue since last November to finalise what is expected to be India’s largest trade deal, the people said.

While India and the EU have made significant progress in negotiations in recent weeks, automobiles and the 27-member European bloc’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or tariff on imports of carbon-intensive goods, which the Indian side has described as a non-tariff barrier, continue to be hurdles in the finalisation of a deal.

Macron is expected to travel to India in mid-February to launch the India-France Year of Innovation along with Modi and to attend the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit, the people said. Unlike past visits by the French President, the main meeting between Modi and Macron is expected to be held in Mumbai on February 17, the people said.

As part of the preparation for Macron’s visit, external affairs minister S Jaishankar is currently on a trip to France and Luxembourg during January 4-9. He will meet the French leadership and hold talks with foreign minister Jean Noel Barrot in Paris, besides addressing the annual French Ambassadors’ Conference as guest of honour.

Both Germany and France have also backed the speedy finalisation of the India-EU FTA, and they also perceive India as a crucial partner for ensuring security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region against the backdrop of China’s continuing assertive posture, the people said.