At anti-terror conference, PM Modi's indirect swipe at Pak: 'Some countries...'

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 10:20 AM IST

PM Modi addressed the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Friday.

BySwati Bhasin

India has always been firm in tackling terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he addressed the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference where he also warned that new finance technologies are being used to fund such activities. “We lost thousands of precious lives but we have fought terrorism bravely. We have been firm in tackling terror. We consider that even a single attack is one too many,” the Prime Minister stressed as he called for a "uniform zero tolerance approach".

“New kinds of technology are being used for terror financing and recruitment. There is a need for a uniformed understanding for new finance technologies. At times even activities like money laundering and financial crimes have been known to help terror funding. In such a complex environment, the UNSC and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are helping the war against terrorism,” he further underlined.

At the conference, PM Modi also took an indirect swipe at Pakistan as he called for action against such nations. “Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. These countries must be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts,” he stated.

The absence of war, the Prime Minister insisted, does not mean peace, addressing the international organisations. "Proxy wars are equally dangerous and violent," he stressed. "Fighting terrorists and fighting terrorism are two different aspects. Terrorists can be neutralized by weapons, but terrorism can only be curbed by an advanced and larger proactive response. Uprooting terrorism needs a larger pro-active response. We cannot wait till terror comes to our homes," he highlighted.

