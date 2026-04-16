‘Even Chanakya would be shocked’: Priyanka Gandhi's banter with Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Congress leader and member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a light-hearted banter with home minister Amit Shah on the treasury bench across her, took a jibe at the minister, saying that even Chanakya would be "shocked" by his “political scheming”.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke in the Lok Sabha during the during the special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

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While speaking during the ongoing special session of Lok Sabha to discuss the three three bills that seek to increase the seats from the existing 543 to 850 and ensure one-third women representation in the lower house, Priyanka said that the bills are a means for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain power.

“The current government is once again trying to deceive the nation, launching a major attack on the country’s integrity. On one hand, it speaks at length about women’s empowerment, while on the other, it is quietly taking away the rights of OBCs and weakening some states. By undermining India's democracy, it is building a framework to strengthen its party ahead of the next elections,” Priyanka said when she caught Amit Shah smiling from the bend across the Lok Sabha.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing that and breaking into a smile herself, she says, “the home minister is laughing, their entire plan is ready". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing that and breaking into a smile herself, she says, “the home minister is laughing, their entire plan is ready". {{/usCountry}}

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“If Chanakya was alive, he would be shocked by your political scheming,” she said, as the entire house burst into a light laughter.

Amit Shah's assurance to southern states

Home minister Amit Shah, speaking after Priyanka Gandhi, sought to assure that the increment in Lok Sabha would not lead to disadvantage to or discrimination against any state.

Also read: ‘No bigger feminist than PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut during debate on women quota bill in Lok Sabha

Addressing the concerns of the Opposition over the representation of Southern states, Shah said the seats in Lok Sabha will be increased in proportion to the existing seats.

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He also provided details of the number of seats that will be increased for southern states, saying that Karnataka's Lok Sabha seats will increase from 28 to 42, Andhra Pradesh's will increase from 25 to 38, Telangana's will increase from 17 to 26 and Tamil Nadu's seats will increase from 39 to 59.

He also said that the representation of all these states will remain similar to its current proportion even after the seats are increased.

Also read: Women quota bill won't discriminate, in favour of democracy: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Women quota bill won't discriminate, says PM Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday and assured that the women reservation bill will not discriminate against anyone.

Urging the Opposition to support the bill, Modi said that he is providing a “guarantee” that it would not lead to political benefit for a single group.

However, he also warned that those who raise objection to the bill will not be “forgiven” by the women of the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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