'Even God is fed up': RJD's salvo as idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor collapse

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday launched a salvo at the ruling BJP after six of many idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain collapsed and got damaged due to gusty winds. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, which earlier today triggered a controversy by comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin, said even God is fed up with the “robbers and conspirators cheating innocent people in the name of God and religion.”

Collapsed idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor.(Twitter)

These damaged idols were not inside the temple, but in the Mahakal Lok corridor, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year. The total cost of the Mahakal Lok project is ₹856 crore with the first phase costing ₹351 crore.

“There are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six fell down as strong winds swept through the area,” Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam said.

Reacting to the reported damage, RJD said, “Even God is fed up with the vicious robbers and conspirators who cheat innocent people in the name of God and religion.”

"Upar waale ke ghar der hai andher nahi," the party's official Twitter handle posted in Hindi which roughly means “justice is delayed, but not denied, in God's house.”

The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar Lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

Talking about the local weather conditions, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre Duty Officer J P Vishwakarma told PTI that the forecast for Sunday said gusty winds would blow at the speed of 40 to 50 kilometer per hour (KMPH) at isolated places in Ujjain during the day.

Talking over phone, he also said, "We don't have an Automatic Weather Station in Ujjain to measure the speed of the wind in Ujjain. We are going to demand for it."

(With PTI inputs)

