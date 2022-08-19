Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Even if rightful...': What Congress said on CBI raid of Manish Sisodia's house

'Even if rightful...': What Congress said on CBI raid of Manish Sisodia's house

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera said even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion, after CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday.

Without naming AAP or Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Pawan Khera posted a comment as ED on Friday raided Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As the CBI on Friday raided the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy probe, the Congress said even the 'legitimate, righful' actions of agencies come under a 'cloud of suspicion' because of the 'relentless misuse of agencies'. Without naming Sisodia or Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, "The flip side to rerelentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the ‘misuse’ argument and the honest end up paying the price." Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh retweeted it. 'Excise minister is excuse minister': BJP's Thakur on CBI searches, Sisodia

While Sisodia has been on the radar over the excise policy row, the CBI raid at his residence on Friday morning came as a dramatic development -- a month after a CBI probe was recommended by Delhi L-G VK Saxena. The agency on Friday raided around 21 premises, including that of Sisodia, former excise commissioner Arav Gopi Krishna.

RELATED STORIES

The Aam Aadmi Party welcomed the CBI raids and said it will extend full cooperation to the investigation while the BJP questioned the AAP why the excise policy was changed if there was no foul play. According to the complaint, AAP received kickbacks over liquor licence distribution and Sisodia's role as the excise minister has been suspected. Chief minister Kejriwal said this is nothing new and like the past raids, investigations, this too will yield nothing.

AAP's political rival Congress, which is facing the ED heat over the National Herald case, took a measured stance and criticised the misuse of agencies, without commenting anything on AAP or Manish Sisodia.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed surprise that the raids did not happen earlier. "We were hearing about happenings in Delhi Govt. Surprising that raids didn't happen earlier. Be it liquor case, construction of rooms in schools, teachers recrutiment, wherever you see, there should've been 10 CBI raids," he said to ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
manish sisodia pawan khera congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP