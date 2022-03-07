Evening brief: 13 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant will go into polls on March 31 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats on March 31

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 31, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday. Read more.

Assembly elections: BJP confident to from govt in 4 out of 5 states

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that the BJP will retain power in 4 out of 5 states that went to polls in February and March. Read more.

Modi dials Zelensky and Putin, discusses evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought the support of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for evacuating hundreds of Indians stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy amid intense fighting in the region. Read more.

9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire

As many as nine people have been killed after Russian airstrikes bombed the Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine on Sunday. Read more.

People at refugee camp in Romania celebrate Ukrainian girl’s 7th birthday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II with 1.5 million refugees crossing over to other neighbouring countries in 10 days according to a tweet by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Read more.

Exclusive: Patrick Stewart going back to Charles Xavier, Picard made lives difficult for those close to him

It seems like a time machine has taken cinephiles back to two decades ago. Not only is Sir Patrick Stewart back in a Star Trek series but he is also set to return to cinema screens and in a Marvel film no less. Read more.

2022 MV ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here

2022 MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) was officially launched at a start price of ₹21.99 lakh (ex showroom) in the country on Monday. Read more.

How to make your chhole super-delicious; know secret ingredients from Chef Kunal Kapur

In any Punjabi kitchen, it's hard to miss the overpowering, appetite-boosting fragrance of chhole. Read more.