9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that eight Russian airstrikes destroyed the Vinnytsia airport, located in the central part of the east-European country. He also reiterated his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
As many as nine people have been killed after Russian airstrikes bombed the Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine on Sunday. Quoting the Ukrainian rescue services, AFP reported that as of 5am GMT (10.30am IST), a total of 15 people were rescued from the debris - of which nine were found dead.
The rescue services provided the update on the casualties - which include five civilians and four soldiers, on Telegram and added that they were continuing to look for survivors.
Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict here
In a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The Ukrainian Parliament also posted several tweets soon after the incident that showed fire and smoke engulfing the sky.
The incident made Zelenskyy reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “We repeat everyday. Close the sky over Ukraine. Close it for all Russian missiles…combat aircraft, for all these terrorists,” he said in the video.
His demands have so far been met with negative responses as the European Council president Charles Michel said on Sunday that closing the skies over Ukraine would spark a world war.
On Sunday's video message, Zelenskyy also called for sending more aircraft to Ukraine for the east-European nation to fight the Russian invasion. The conflict between the two countries entered its twelfth day on Monday.
The latest developments come ahead of the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia later in the day. Reuters reported that a Russian delegation has left for Belarus where it will meet its Ukrainian counterpart for the negotiation.
Furthermore, the Russian military declared a ceasefire in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy earlier in the day which came after a personal request by French President Emmanuel Macron. The humanitarian corridors will permit safe passage of civilians trying to flee the war, and will be operational for 11 hours, Reuters reported.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
-
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.
-
Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
Imran Khan said adding that Pakistan suffered because it had supported the Western NATO alliance in Afghanistan. "What do you think of us? Are we your slaves ... that whatever you say, we will do?" Imran Khan said.