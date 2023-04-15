Evening brief: 6 dead in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Champaran, and all the latest news

6 killed, 8 taken ill in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Champaran: Police Champaran hooch tragedy

At least six people died and eight others were taken ill in Bihar’s East Champaran district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the past 24 hours, police said on Saturday adding that seven people have been arrested in a special drive and necessary legal actions are being taken. Read more…

Kejriwal's letter to Stalin day before CBI probe: ‘Democracy suffering…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter of support to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over the state government's clash with Governor RN Ravi and said it is a foregone conclusion that 'Democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day'. Read More

Advisory for Indians in Sudan amid army-paramilitary confrontation

The Indian embassy in Sudan has issued an advisory after reports of sustained firing in the capital amid simmering tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces. Read More

Deepika Padukone shares pics of nature and other sights from Bhutan trip

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone shared many photographs and a video from her recent trip to the neighbouring country of Bhutan. The actor posted several pictures from her serene solo trip to the country, as she showed the sights she visited while on her short tour. Read More

5 delicious raw mango chutney recipes to elevate summer meals

Summer meals can be a drab affair with your taste buds not usually happy with what's on the plate. As the temperature goes up, it's normal to lose interest in your nutrition-filled thali even if it has the right proportion of carbs, proteins, fibre and vitamins. Read More

'I can never do what Rinku Singh did the other night. What level is this?': Kohli's blockbuster take on KKR star

Rinku Singh's magnificent knock in Ahmedabad earlier this week created a huge impression on not just his teammates but also on the veterans and legends of the game. Smashing five straight sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans when KKR needed 29 to seal the chase of 205, Rinku etched his name in history and made a lasting impression in the minds of some of greatest batters in the sports, including Virat Kohli. Read More

