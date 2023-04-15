Home / Cities / Patna News / 6 killed, 8 taken ill in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Champaran: Police

6 killed, 8 taken ill in hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Champaran: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
Apr 15, 2023 04:30 PM IST

The Bihar police said seven people have been arrested in a special drive and necessary legal actions are being taken after the hooch tragedy in East Champaran district

At least six people died and eight others were taken ill in Bihar’s East Champaran district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the past 24 hours, police said on Saturday adding that seven people have been arrested in a special drive and necessary legal actions are being taken.

The Bihar police said eight people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at different health facilities. (Representative Image)
The Bihar police said eight people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at different health facilities. (Representative Image)

“The eight people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at different health facilities,” deputy inspector (Champaran range) Jayant Kant told HT. “We came to know that a few people had huddled for a drinking session at Laxamipur village in Paharpur block,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Paswan, Chhotu Paswan - residents of Turkauliya, Tuntun Singh, Bhutan Manjhi, Jata Ram and Dhrup Paswan - residents of Paharpur block of East Champaran.

One of the survivors, Vinod Paswan said that a party was organised by one Jata Ram. “We all had gone to reap wheat crop at Babganga village, after which a drinking party was thrown,” he told media persons.

Independent MLC Afaque Ahamad said, “It is an open secret that the liquor is being delivered at door steps on the consumers even as CM (chief minister Nitish Kumar) claims that there is a total prohibition in the state.”

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Jaiswal said, “The situation has spun out of the control but CM Nitish Kumar is busy trying to become the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition.”

Under Bihar’s Excise Act, there is a complete prohibition on the manufacturing, bottling, distribution, transportation, collection, storage, sale, possession, or purchase of any intoxicant liquor after it was banned by the state government in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police state government bihar east champaran district + 2 more
police state government bihar east champaran district + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out