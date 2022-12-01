Evening brief: Amit Shah’s ‘ballot box’ reply to Kharge’s 'Ravan' remark on PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah's 'ballot box' reply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday reacted to the Congress's "Ravan" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the people of Gujarat have always given a reply to the grand old party through the ballot box whenever they have used inappropriate words against the PM. Read more

Maharashtra minister compares Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav to Shivaji's Agra escape, sparks row

Even as the row over Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's “old idol” remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is yet to subside, a new controversy has erupted after state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha drew a comparison between chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Maratha ruler. Read more

TCS has more female employees than any company in India, says survey | Top 10 list

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has more female employees than any company in India, according to a survey conducted by Burungdy Private (private banking business of Axis Bank) and Hurun India. Read more

Paresh Rawal praises Amitabh Bachchan for paying back ₹90 crore to all his lenders: ‘What a man’

Paresh Rawal praised Amitabh Bachchan in a new interview as he feels there’s a lot to learn from the actor beyond his unimaginable stardom. Going back in time when Amitabh was in debt of over ₹90 crore, Paresh Rawal revealed how he handled the situation with dignity. Read more

Eat a Red Apple Day: 5 healthy apple recipes to boost your immunity

Sweet, juicy and sometimes tart, apples are delightful to eat in any season. Their unmatchable taste makes them the perfect choice for bakery items as well as jams, jellies, smoothies and pickles. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Playing Rahul, Iyer, Pant difficult...': Ex-selector ready to drop India vice-captain for Bangladesh ODIs

The last time Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul featured in an Indian ODI XI together was in March 2021. Take that three-match ODI series against England at home out, we have to go further back to January 2020 against Australia to find these four batting stalwarts in the same XI. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON