Home / Business / TCS has more female employees than any company in India, says survey. Which are other firms?

TCS has more female employees than any company in India, says survey. Which are other firms?

business
Published on Dec 01, 2022 04:42 PM IST

In the top 5, the Mumbai-headquartered IT multinational is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries, in that order.

At present, as many as 2.1 lakh women are employed with TCS, the survey found (Representative Image)
At present, as many as 2.1 lakh women are employed with TCS, the survey found (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has more female employees than any company in India, according to a survey conducted by Burungdy Private (private banking business of Axis Bank) and Hurun India.

“Women make up 16 per cent of the boards of the companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. As India’s economy grows and the India 500 becomes bigger, expect the percentage of women board directors to grow too. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are some of the biggest employers of women in the country led by Tata Consultancy Services with about 2.1 lakh women employees,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

The findings are part of a larger survey, conducted by Burungdy Private and Hurun India to rank the five-hundred most valuable companies in the country. The cut-off date for the second edition of the list was October 30.

Burungdy Private-Hurun India 500 Report 2022

The survey found that the Mumbai-headquartered TCS, at present, has as many as 2.1 lakh women working with it, constituting 35 per cent of the total workforce. Also, TCS was found to have the highest number of employees, with 5,92,195 people working for the IT giant (together, the five-hundred organisations on the list employ 7.3 million people).

Meanwhile, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries – in that order – rounded off the top 5 for the highest female workforce. Nearly 1.25 lakh women are working with Infosys, and 88,946 for Wipro. The corresponding figures for HCL and Reliance are 62,780, and 62,560, respectively.

Motherson Sumi Systems (52,501), Tech Mahindra (42,774), ICICI Bank (32,697), HDFC Bank (22,750), and Page Industries (22,631) completed the top 10.

The top 3, as well as Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and Page Industries, retained their positions from last year. HCL, Reliance, and Motherson Sumi went up, while ICICI Bank slipped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata consultancy services
tata consultancy services

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out