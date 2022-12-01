TCS has more female employees than any company in India, says survey. Which are other firms?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has more female employees than any company in India, according to a survey conducted by Burungdy Private (private banking business of Axis Bank) and Hurun India.

“Women make up 16 per cent of the boards of the companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. As India’s economy grows and the India 500 becomes bigger, expect the percentage of women board directors to grow too. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are some of the biggest employers of women in the country led by Tata Consultancy Services with about 2.1 lakh women employees,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

The findings are part of a larger survey, conducted by Burungdy Private and Hurun India to rank the five-hundred most valuable companies in the country. The cut-off date for the second edition of the list was October 30.

Burungdy Private-Hurun India 500 Report 2022

The survey found that the Mumbai-headquartered TCS, at present, has as many as 2.1 lakh women working with it, constituting 35 per cent of the total workforce. Also, TCS was found to have the highest number of employees, with 5,92,195 people working for the IT giant (together, the five-hundred organisations on the list employ 7.3 million people).

Meanwhile, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries – in that order – rounded off the top 5 for the highest female workforce. Nearly 1.25 lakh women are working with Infosys, and 88,946 for Wipro. The corresponding figures for HCL and Reliance are 62,780, and 62,560, respectively.

Motherson Sumi Systems (52,501), Tech Mahindra (42,774), ICICI Bank (32,697), HDFC Bank (22,750), and Page Industries (22,631) completed the top 10.

The top 3, as well as Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and Page Industries, retained their positions from last year. HCL, Reliance, and Motherson Sumi went up, while ICICI Bank slipped.

