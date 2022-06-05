Evening brief: At LiFE launch event, PM Modi talks of one planet, many efforts, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi talks of ‘one planet, many efforts’, recalls Gandhi's message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said spoke about how Mahatma Gandhi used to talked about zero-carbon lifestyle, while calling for picking most sustainable options in daily life choices. Read more

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma apologises for remarks on Prophet

Shortly after being suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday issued an apology, saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone. Read more

Hapur death toll rises to 13, police file case against factory owner, operator

Another labourer died at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, taking the death toll in the Hapur Cracker factory explosion case to 13 on Sunday. Twenty injured labourers are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Meerut and Delhi for burn injuries. Read more

Gunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria: Report

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria's Ondo state during mass on Sunday, killing several people, local media reported. A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria's southwest, told Reuters that "several worshippers were brought in dead". Read more

Sathyaraj felt his role in Chennai Express wasn't great, did it anyway for SRK

Actor Sathyaraj, who is best known for his role of Katappa in the Baahubali series, made his Bollywood debut long before he became a household name with Prabhas-starrer. Read more

Joe Root 2nd England player to reach 10,000 Test runs, one century away from equalling Virat Kohli, Steve Smith's record

He may have had a difficult two years as captain of England, eventually losing that position and being replaced by Ben Stokes, but Joe Root continued his blistering form with the bat by leading his team to victory against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. Read more

UK to work with aviation industry as Europe airports struggle with rebound

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Read more

Stray kitten's journey to becoming an adorably loving house cat is a must-watch

For people who love animals, it is often a dream in their life to be able to save, form a bond and later adopt stray animals. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and gone all kinds of viral, viewers get to see the journey of how a feral kitty became a loving and attached house cat between the time period of October 2020 to May 2022. Read more

