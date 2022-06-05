Hapur death toll rises to 13, police file case against factory owner, operator
Another labourer died at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, taking the death toll in the Hapur Cracker factory explosion case to 13 on Sunday.
Twenty injured labourers are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Meerut and Delhi for burn injuries. Meanwhile, Hapur district magistrate Medha Roopam has formed a committee of officials to check industries in the Dhaulana industrial area and other locations.
Initial reports reveal that the factory, where the explosion occurred, was owned by Dilshad Khan of Meerut, who had rented it out to Wasim a few months ago. Dilshad had a license to manufacture electric equipment at the factory, but Wasim illegally started making crackers there when he took over.
Hapur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said that a case of culpable homicide has been registered against Dilshad Khan and Wasim, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.
The committee formed by the district magistrate checked 11 factories in the Dhaulana area on Sunday and sealed three units for various violations and other shortcomings.
“The committee checked 11 factories and sealed three of them for violating rules and regulations,” ASP Mishra said, adding that the industrial area has over 1000 factories and the committee would be checking them all to ensure that all the units are adhering to all the rules and regulations.
The committee will also check whether the product being manufactured at the industrial units is the same for which approval has been given, ASP added.
Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, the divisional commissioner of Meerut Surendra Singh has directed the district magistrates of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Noida to form similar committees in their respective districts and conduct a survey of factories in their regions.
“I have directed the district magistrates of the division to conduct similar checking in their respective districts to ascertain that factories were adhering to all the rules and regulations and such incidents could be prevented in future,” Singh said.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics