Evening brief: Bihar CM Nitish deputes Tejashwi Yadav to attend Modi’s meeting, and all the latest news

Nitish Kumar deputes Tejashwi Yadav to attend Modi’s meeting

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has deputed his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on the conservation of the Ganga in Kolkata on December 30. Read more

How world is reacting to China Covid rise: Entry restrictions, testing, tracking

Countries across the world are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as Beijing abandoned its strict ‘Zero-Covid policy and is also preparing to reopen borders in early January. Read more

Sheezan Khan 'had relations with other women too': Tunisha Sharma's uncle recalls his niece 'had started wearing hijab'

Moments after the police remand of Sheezan Khan, accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, was extended by two more days, her uncle has shared new details. Read more

Mumbai Police shares witty PSA on consent, netizens applaud them

Time and again, the Mumbai Police has made use of several memes and other video-based public service announcements to make people aware of various things. Recently they shared another clip that talks about consent. Read more

‘Danni. pls go through the rules’: England star gets schooled on social media over controversial tweet slamming India

Despite coming under the ICC rulebook, bowlers running out non-strikers for backing up too much has been excessively debated, with many considering it against the spirit of the game. Read more

