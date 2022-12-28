How world is reacting to China Covid rise: Entry restrictions, testing, tracking

Countries across the world are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as Beijing abandoned its strict ‘Zero-Covid policy and is also preparing to reopen borders in early January.

Read more: Kate Middleton will ‘pay the price’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit as…

China is rapidly dismantling its pandemic measures following massive protests in the country, triggering outbreaks. China’s outbreak- world’s largest- has raised concerns among public health officials worldwide as estimates showed almost 37 million people may have been infected with the virus on a single day last week.

Here's how countries are responding to China's Covid uptick:

United States

The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people traveling from China amid questions about the transparency of data that Beijing is reporting about the spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported.

Japan

Japan announced steps requiring a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival soon after China said that it will no longer subject inbound travelers to quarantine from Jan. 8. Earlier this week, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida had said that there are “great discrepancies” in information coming out of China.

Read more: Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free: Report

Taiwan

Taiwan may also adjust Covid measures such as testing as it anticipates tens of thousands of people returning from the Chinese mainland for the Chinese New Year later in January.

Philippines

Philippine transport secretary Jaime Bautista called for Covid measures, including testing on inbound travelers from China. “We should be very cautious because if they have a lot of Covid cases, we should be careful about Chinese visitors coming into the Philippines,” he said.

Malaysia

Malaysia has also imposed new tracking and surveillance measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail