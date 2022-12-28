Home / World News / Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free: Report

Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free: Report

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 02:40 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The report also said that families can use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian troops who have been part of a mobilisation drive for military operations in Ukraine can get their sperm frozen for free in cryobanks, Reuters reported quoting the state TASS agency. Citing Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, TASS said in its report that the Russian health ministry responded to his appeal for budgetary assistance with the plan.

Read more: Afghan professor defiantly tears up diplomas on TV show: ‘If mother, sister…'

The ministry "determined the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for free conservation and storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for citizens mobilized to participate in the special military operation for 2022-2024", Igor Trunov said. The report also said that families can use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so.

In the mobilisation drive in September, following Russian president Vladimir Putin, Moscow called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The move prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being conscripted, sparking the largest anti-Kremlin protests since Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Read more: Chinese are turning to black market for Indian Covid drugs amid surge: Report

The war has entered its 11th month and is now in a slow, grinding phase as bitter winter weather has set in. Meanwhile, Russian forces fired 33 rockets at civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukraine's military said, as fighting intensified. Fighting was also particularly intense around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further north in Luhansk province, Britain's defence ministry said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out