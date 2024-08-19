Evening brief: BJP ally opposes Modi govt's lateral entry move; ‘food poisoning’ kills 4 in Andhra orphanage, and more

The recruitment of 45 bureaucrats through the lateral entry route has sparked criticism from Chirag Paswan, an ally of the ruling BJP. Paswan expressed strong opposition to the decision, stating that his party supports reservations for backward classes and castes, and views the government's move as "completely wrong." He vowed to raise the issue with the BJP-led government. The Opposition has also criticized the lateral entry system, claiming it undermines reservation rights for OBCs, SCs, and STs. The government defended the practice, noting it was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime. Dig deeper Chirag Paswan. (File)

Four children died, and 24 others were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning at an orphanage in Kailasapatnam village, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. The victims, aged 8-9, reportedly consumed stale food at the Aradhana Trust-run orphanage. The children had biryani, samosa, and chocolates after a prayer meeting, leading to symptoms of vomiting and uneasiness. The incident has sparked concern, with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordering a thorough investigation and enhanced medical care for the affected. YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the government for negligence and called for systemic improvements. Dig deeper

The Latest News

PM Narendra Modi to visit Poland on August 21-22, Ukraine on August 23 Dig deeper

Kolkata murder case: CBI gets nod to conduct polygraph test of accused Dig deeper

India News

J&K assembly polls: National Conference promises restoration of Article 370 in its poll manifesto, BJP responds Dig deeper

CRPF inspector killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Dig deeper

Global Matters

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt becomes an arms dealer for Ukraine, find out how Dig deeper

Prince Harry ‘desperately’ wants to be ‘admired more’ like Prince William and Kate Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Stree 2, the sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 hit Stree, released last week and has been performing well at the box office. While the film delivers on spectacle with impressive CGI and a formidable villain, it falls short of the biting satire that made the original so impactful. The film explores themes of patriarchy and crimes against women, but its social commentary gets lost in the high-stakes plot-building. Despite its success as a visual spectacle, Stree 2 struggles to maintain the sharp satire that defined the first film, leaving some loose ends hastily tied up. Dig deeper

Sports Going

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket next month in the Ranji Trophy after recovering from an injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He will play for Bengal in the tournament before joining India's squad for the home Test series against New Zealand. However, the BCCI is focused on having Shami fit for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in December. While BCCI Secretary Jay Shah indicated Shami's likely participation, he noted that the final decision would depend on Shami's fitness, which is being monitored at the National Cricket Academy. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you in tomorrow morning