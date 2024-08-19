Kolkata murder case: CBI gets nod to conduct polygraph test of accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday was granted permission to conduct polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



On Saturday, the CBI carried out the psychoanalysis test of the accused Roy, who is now in the agency's custody. The Kolkata Police had arrested him a day after the postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar hall of the chest department of the RG Kar Hospital between 3 am and 5 am on Friday.



Roy joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. The police alleged that he was married at least four times and was a “womaniser”. A PTI report stated that the accused is a trained boxer and got close to a few senior police officers over the years. Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata(PTI)

He was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The brutal rape and murder of the doctor has triggered nationwide outrage with the medical community demanding justice and stern laws to protect the fraternity.



Autopsy report reveals gruesome details of murder

According to an Indian Express report, the autopsy report stated that the woman died due to manual strangulation associated with smothering.

Several media reports had said that autopsy concluded there was evidence of "forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia", which indicates sexual assault. As per the report, there were 16 external injuries on the victim's body, including abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees.

CBI grills RG Kar's ex-principal for fourth straight day

The CBI, which is probing the murder case, interrogated the college's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh for the fourth consecutive day.

Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, an official told PTI.

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.