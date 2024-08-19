Kolkata doctor rape-murder | Autopsy finds 'forceful penetration, viscid fluid, 16 injuries': Reports

The doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, was strangled to death, said the autopsy report. The autopsy also found evidence of sexual assault. Kolkata rape and murder: Doctors shout slogans during a protest demanding justice following the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a hospital.(Reuters)

The report states that the death of the victim was caused by manual strangulation associated with smothering, reported The Indian Express.

Several media reports said the autopsy concluded that there was evidence of "forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia", which indicates sexual assault.

The report states there were 16 external injuries on the victim's body, including abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees.

Nine internal injuries were also found.

There were injuries to her private parts as well, reported the newspaper. All injuries were inflicted before death.

The report said "white thick viscid fluid" was found inside her private parts, reported India Today. However, it didn't mention the nature of the substance.

There was no mention of any fracture in the report.

The report also noted hemorrhaging in the lungs and blood clots in the body, the channel reported.

The trainee doctor had gone to the seminar hall of the hospital to rest during her 36-hour-long shift in the state-run hospital. On August 9 morning, her body was found.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy whose Bluetooth headphones were found near the body.

The Calcutta high court had asked the CBI to probe the case.

The victim's father has alleged that more than one person were involved in the grisly murder.

The CBI, meanwhile, has been grilling Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the medical college and hospital. They have asked him why he made the parents of the victims wait for three hours before letting them see the body of their daughter.