Evening brief: 'BJP leaders retire at 75,' Ajit taunts 83-yr-old Sharad Pawar; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCP crisis: Ajit taunts 83-year-old Sharad Pawar; says 'enough, I want to be CM'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (ANI)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to pass on the baton to the new generation, pointing to the retirement age of government servants and BJP leaders. Read more

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK take Iran to ICJ over downing of jetliner

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have taken Iran to the International Court of Justice to seek damages for families of passengers on a jetliner downed by Tehran in 2020, the tribunal said Wednesday. Read more

'First one that comes to mind is maybe Dhoni': Ponting makes staggering comparison for Stokes after Ashes Test ton

Defending WTC champions Australia maintained their winning form, beating England by 43 runs in the second Ashes Test to extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series. Read more

Oppenheimer: IMAX tickets now available for booking in India; 22500 already sold

Christopher Nolan will soon be back in cinemas with his new directorial Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Shot completely in IMAX, the advance booking for IMAX screens in India was opened on Sunday, July 4. Read more

Want to make the most of your small kitchen? Discover 5 expert-approved decor tips and ideas

Kitchen holds a special place within our homes, serving as a sanctuary of daily rituals and culinary creations. From the very first morning tea to the delightful dinner preparations, it is the heart of our lives. Read more

5 ways to avoid damp walls during monsoon

Your walls can became a damp and be a major cause of flaking and seepage during the rainy season. Read more

