Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK take Iran to ICJ over downing of jetliner

Jul 05, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have taken Iran to the International Court of Justice to seek damages for families of passengers on a jetliner downed by Tehran in 2020, the tribunal said Wednesday.

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster during a memorial ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev.(Reuters)
They allege Iran "violated a series of obligations" under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
