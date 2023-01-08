Evening brief: BJP leaders slam Nitish over 'sexist' population remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP leaders lash out at Nitish over comment linking women to population control

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire from the opposition after he - at an event - linked education among women to population control. The Janta Dal United leader - whose liquor ban move in the past was said to have drawn praise from the female voter base - was talking about family planning at an event in Vaishali when he said: “When women will get educated, only then will the population come under control. We, men, don’t think so much about family planning.” Read more

Sharad Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maha Assembly, LS polls together

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday pitched for contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls together with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Congress. Read more

WhatsApp developing ‘Report’ button to flag status updates

Last month, there were reports WhatsApp is working on an ability with which users will be able to flag any status update that they believe is in violation of Terms of Service of the instant messaging service. Read more

'AB didn't have it': Jadeja makes big De Villiers, Andre Russell statement while hailing Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav whipped up a storm in Rajkot as he scored his third T20I century and almost single handedly took India to a 91-run win over Sri Lanka. He reached the century in just 45 balls, the second fastest by an Indian in the format, and it took his career strike rate to a whopping 180.34 in 43 innings. Read more

Step inside Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles duplex featuring elegant white rooms, statement-making chandeliers. Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening at her Los Angeles home for Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show in English. The Gujarati film has been shortlisted for the Best International Film category at Oscars 2023. Read more

European travel guide: Top 10 best food destinations in Europe

Europe is a foodie paradise and with its rich history, culture and culinary traditions, it's no wonder that tourists flock to this continent in droves. From the iconic Italian pizza to the exquisite French cuisine, Europe has something for everyone but with so many countries and cities to explore, it can be hard to decide which destinations are the best for foodies. Read more

Web story: 5 must-have fitness apps on Play Store

A good fitness app helps track fitness and train users with multiple exercise options to choose from. Read more

