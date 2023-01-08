WhatsApp developing ‘Report’ button to flag status updates

Last month, there were reports WhatsApp is working on an ability with which users will be able to flag any status update that they believe is in violation of Terms of Service of the instant messaging service. Now, in a further development on this, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly developing a ‘Report’ button within the status options.

This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which was also the first to publish the original story.

As seen above, the feature will appear after ‘Mute,’ ‘Message,’ ‘Voice call,’ ‘Video call’ and ‘View contact.’ By selecting this feature, you can report a status update, and its content will be forwarded to the company's moderation team, which will determine if there is a violation of Terms and Services.

Also, as mentioned earlier, there will be no compromise of end-to-end encryption.

The ability to flag status update is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and is planned to be rolled out in the future.

WhatsApp status update

It enables a user to share text, image, video and GIF that will disappear after 24 hours. For this feature to work, both sender and receiver should have each other's phone numbers saved in their respective phones. Detailed information is available here.

