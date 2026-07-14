Missing woman found dead six days after Agra shop collapse

: The body of a 58-year-old woman, who went missing after a shop collapsed during heavy rain in Agra last Wednesday, was recovered from a drain on Monday, six days after the incident. Mayor of Agra, Hemlata Diwakar and Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya reviewing search operation in Agra (HT photo)

The deceased, Ganga Devi, was among six people inside the shop in Subhash Bazar when it collapsed following continuous rainfall. Five people, including her daughter, a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, and her granddaughter, were rescued. However, Ganga Devi remained missing despite an extensive search by the SDRF, PAC divers, Agra Police and Nagar Nigam teams.

A Nagar Nigam spokesperson said the body was found in a drain near Avantibai Crossing, opposite Shahjahan Garden, on Monday afternoon. It was sent for post-mortem examination after officials reached the spot.

Around 400 Nagar Nigam personnel were deployed in the search operation. Teams searched the drain network from Subhash Bazar to the Yamuna river, where the drains eventually lead.

Assistant municipal commissioner Ashok Priya Gautam said the body was found during a search operation using a chain machine in the drain near Amar Singh Gate. It was later identified as Ganga Devi. On Sunday, Agra mayor Hemlata Diwakar and municipal commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya met the victim’s family at Ambedkar Park and assured them of all possible assistance in the search.

“It was an unfortunate incident. The Nagar Nigam carried out a continuous search operation and the missing woman was found today. Every effort will be made to prevent such incidents in future,” Diwakar said.

Vaishya expressed condolences to the bereaved family and appreciated the efforts of the Nagar Nigam teams involved in the search operation.