Delhi teacher arrested for ‘aiding’ Bishnoi gang

A 35-year-old mathematics tutor who coached aspirants for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and bank recruitment examinations has been arrested for allegedly working as an informer for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang and conducting reconnaissance to facilitate an extortion bid targeting a Delhi businessman, police said on Monday. Investigators said CCTV footage from the area and technical surveillance helped identify Amit as the suspect (Photo for representation)

The accused, identified by police as Amit Bishnoi, taught at coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, a hub for competitive examination aspirants. He was arrested by a team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell led by DCP Praveen Kumar Tripathi on Thursday.

According to police, Amit allegedly surveyed the office of a businessman, recorded videos of the premises and passed them on to gang members, who then used the footage to demand ₹10 crore from the victim.

According to ACP Vivek Tyagi the businessman, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar, began receiving threatening WhatsApp calls on June 15. The callers allegedly threatened to kill his children and later sent him a video of his office, warning that it would be blown up if the extortion demand was not met. An FIR was registered on July 8.

Investigators said CCTV footage from the area and technical surveillance helped identify Amit as the person who had filmed the office.

“He has no previous criminal record. He has been teaching since 2018 and is known at several coaching centres. He is a BTech graduate who earlier prepared for UPSC and SSC examinations in Mukherjee Nagar before becoming a teacher. During his engineering studies, he came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi through common friends and later established contact with Harry Boxer in 2019,” an investigator, requesting anonymity, said.

Police said Amit’s wife is employed at a private college.

Investigators alleged that Amit had recently reconnected with old associates and, over the past few months, began conducting reconnaissance and collecting information for the gang in exchange for money. “We are also checking if he visited jails to meet any gangsters linked to Bishnoi or Boxer,” added the officer.