Kishau project hinges on Haryana’s nod on BBMB arrears: Sukhu to Khattar

Himachal Pradesh would move forward with the Kishau multipurpose project only after the Haryana government gives its clear consent regarding its share of the BBMB arrears and files an affidavit to this effect before the Supreme Court, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, making the settlement of dues a precondition for taking the project ahead. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Chief minister held a detailed telephonic discussion with Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the recovery of Himachal Pradesh’s pending financial dues and statutory rights from BBMB. He sought the Centre’s active support, stating that the state had been waiting for its legitimate rights for many years and government was committed to securing them.

The CM apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh would move forward with the Kishau multipurpose project only after the Haryana government gives its clear consent regarding its share of the BBMB arrears and files an affidavit to this effect before the Supreme Court. He said it would not be appropriate to expect Himachal Pradesh to cooperate on new projects while its own rightful claims continue to be ignored.

He said that despite repeated requests, Punjab and Haryana have failed to ensure that Himachal Pradesh receives its lawful share.

Khattar assured the CM that he would discuss the matter with the of Haryana and Punjab chief minister and take the necessary steps to safeguard Himachal Pradesh’s statutory rights and help resolve the issue.

Shongtong-Karchham hydro project to be commissioned by 2027

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday issued directions to expedite the construction of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karchham hydroelectric project on the Satluj river in Kinnaur district to ensure its commissioning by March-April 2027.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the energy department in Shimla, the CM said that nearly 80% construction work of the of the powerhouse had been completed. The construction of the barrage would continue during the current monsoon season, as the flow of the Satluj river would be diverted through bays 4 and 5, while work on diversion bays 1, 2 and 3 would also progress simultaneously.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately 1,579 million units of electricity annually. It is also projected to contribute nearly ₹900 crore annually to the state economy.

Sukhu launches NSUI membership drive

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 2026 organisational elections and membership drive of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), calling upon students to actively participate in democratic politics.

The CM was addressing the state-level “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (Voice of Students) programme organised by the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, as part of the nationwide campaign launched under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi highlighting issues concerning students and youth.

Sukhu said he himself had begun his political journey through the student organisation and urged students to become members. Sukhu accused the previous BJP government in Himachal Pradesh of allowing large-scale corruption in recruitments through repeated examination paper leaks.

“Paper leaks became the identity of the previous BJP government. The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission became a centre of corruption where question papers were allegedly sold. We dissolved that commission, sent those responsible behind bars and established a transparent recruitment system,” he said.