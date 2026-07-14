DU teachers demand more seats for 1-yr PG programme

A teachers’ association—Academic for Action and Development Teachers Association (AADTA) has asked the Delhi University to allocate seats to the colleges for its newly launched one-year postgraduate programme, flagging concerns regarding shortage of seats in departments. In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor, the teachers body said there’s already a seat allocation for the two-year PG and the same needs to be done for one-year programme.

“We request you to allocate the seats to the colleges under one year PG programme as the number of seats allocated to different departments in inadequate and insufficient. The colleges have already been allocated seats for the two year PG programme,” the emailed letter addressed to the VC dated July 11 stated.

Rajesh Jha, a member of the association, stated that the departments are already functioning with limited infrastructure. He added that allocating seats to colleges would not only support the departments but also benefit students by enabling an increase in intake capacity.

“At present, the university has offered only a limited number of seats for the one-year PG programme. In most courses, the number of seats available is below 50, and these seats have been allocated only to departments that already face infrastructure constraints. If the university allocates seats to colleges and subsequently increases the intake capacity, more students will have the opportunity to pursue the one-year programme,” said Jha.

Queries sent to the university didn’t elicit a response.