Evening brief: BJP links Congress with George Soros, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

George Soros aide walked in Bharat Jodo, joined anti-CAA protests: BJP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The row over US billionaire George Soros's 'democratic revival' comment in the context of the Adani row refuses to die down with the BJP linking the Congress with George Soros. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli furious, Indian dressing room livid after umpires' debatable call sparks controversy in 2nd Test

Virat Kohli looked to be in complete control against the Australian spinners on Day 2 of the second Test in Delhi. He pushed forward to smother Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy's spin, and used his lovely wrists to work them towards the on-side. Read more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says people told him not to make Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Have ticked all the wrong boxes'

On Saturday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the cast and first look of his upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi, his most ambitious project yet. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Microsoft Bing getting confused; AI chat now limited to 5 turns per session, 50 per day

Microsoft has set a limit on the number of chat sessions that can be held on its new Bing search engine, which includes artificial intelligence similar to ChatGPT. Read more

Elon Musk’s interview from 1998 on Internet’s future goes viral, Twitter CEO replies

A video of an old interview of tech billionaire Elon Musk is going viral. The footage from 1998 shows him talking about the future of the internet. In an interview, conducted almost two decades ago, Musk predicted how the internet is going to be an integral part of modern communication. Read more

Digestive health problems and tips to ease digestion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only joints but stomach problems are rampant in old age too. Yes, you have heard it right! One can experience issues such as constipation, painful bowel movements and acid reflux. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail