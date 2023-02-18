Elon Musk’s interview from 1998 on Internet’s future goes viral, Twitter CEO replies

A video of an old interview of tech billionaire Elon Musk is going viral. The footage from 1998 shows him talking about the future of the internet. In an interview, conducted almost two decades ago, Musk predicted how the internet is going to be an integral part of modern communication. The video also prompted Twitter CEO Elon Musk to share a reply.

The video is posted on a Twitter handle called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley. “@elonmusk [Elon Musk] explains the internet back in the day,” they tweeted as they shared the video.

A few years ago, the 1998 interview was also posted on the official YouTube channel of CBS Sunday Morning. “In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver recorded in 1998, then-27-year-old tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was chief engineer and co-founder of Zip2, talked about his startup, and his predictions about the future of the internet,” they wrote.

It didn't take long for the post to capture Elon Musk's attention. “Whoa, ancient times! When was that?” he wrote in response to the video.

Take a look at the video shared on Twitter:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.9 million views. Additionally, the video has also received several likes and comments.

Take a look at what Twitter users wrote while reacting to the video:

“Nailed it,” expressed a Twitter user. “So accurate and exact. Elon is a visionary!” posted another. “Completely accurate,” commented a third. “Amazingly close,” wrote a fourth.