Evening brief: BR Ambedkar was India’s first male feminist, says Shashi Tharoor, and all the latest news

Ambedkar was India’s first male feminist, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the father of India’s Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar was a forward thinker even for today’s times and could well claim the title of India’s first male feminist. Read more

US university permits Sikh students to wear Kirpan on campus: Report

A prestigious United States university has decided that it will permit Sikh students to wear kirpans, one of the integral parts of five Sikh Kakars, on campus. Read more

MCD polls: 67 candidates withdraw nominations on last day, 1349 in final race

A total of 67 candidates, mostly from smaller parties, pulled their nominations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the deadline for which ended Saturday, leaving 1,349 candidates in the final race, the report from the Delhi State Election Commission on November 19, 2022 states. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav's blazing century bulldozes New Zealand, overshadows Tim Southee hat-trick as India go 1-0 up

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul… and now Suryakumar Yadav. The list of Indian cricketers with multiple T20I centuries ends there. Read more

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24 after multiple cardiac arrests, Tollywood mourns her loss

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma died on Sunday afternoon after a days-long battle. Read more

Youtuber MrBeast surpasses PewDiePie with 112M YouTube subscribers

T-series, the Indian music company which is the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers- 229 million- has a new competitor, although still far away but growing at rapid pace. Read more

Woman records boyfriend’s emotional reaction to watching Kal Ho Naa Ho for the first time. Watch

Released decades ago, the film Kal Ho Naa Ho still has a special place in people’s hearts. Watch here

