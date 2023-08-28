Evening brief: Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover comes across huge lunar crater; and all the latest news

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on moon

Indian Space Research Organistaion (ISRO) on Monday said that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on the lunar surface. Read more

Bengaluru scientist chased by goons. ‘Very serious incident,’ says top cop

In another road rage incident in Bengaluru, a scientist was chased and attacked by a group of goons in Rautanahalliarea. The miscreants allegedly damaged his car and later chased him with swords in their hands, claimed the scientist. Read more

'With Tendulkar still playing, Virat showed glimpses of…': Ian Chappell serves timely Kohli reminder ahead of Asia Cup

When you've scored over 25,000 international runs, pummelled over 70 centuries and creamed 130 fifties, picking one favourite knock is not an easy task. More so when the player in the spotlight is Virat Kohli, who has left behind a plethora of records to be broken. Countless Player of the Match awards, innumerable match-winning performances, ICC Player of the Year Awards and what not. Read more

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 becomes 4th highest grossing adult film of Bollywood after beating Riteish Deshmukh's Grand Masti

Adult certification does not seem to be a barrier for Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) as the Akshay Kumar-starrer continues to perform well at the domestic box office, earning ₹135.9 crore nett, so far, according to Sacnilk.com. As per box office numbers compiled by a Koimoi.com report, OMG 2 has become the fourth highest grossing Bollywood film with adult certification. The highest grossing adult movie of Bollywood is the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Read more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 delectable and easy dessert recipes perfect for every laid-back sibling

Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious festival, celebrates the cherished relationship between siblings. This year, the festival will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on August 30 and 31. The festival takes place every year on Poornima Tithi, the full moon day of Shravan Maas, the month of the swan. On this day, brothers promise to protect their sisters and shower them with gifts, while sisters tie Rakhi on their hands and pray for their success and long life. But nowadays, sisters also mark the occasion by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists. Read more

